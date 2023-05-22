Spring International Market to return to Belfast City Hall this weekend

The market will return to Belfast on Thursday Credit: Belfast City Council Twitter

The Spring International Market is to return to the grounds of Belfast City Hall this coming Thursday.

Like the annual Christmas market, visitors will be able to enjoy a range of food, drinks and crafts on offer, with over 60 traders taking part in the event.

This includes delicious treats, such as Bratwurst sausages cooked on the huge traditional German Schwenkgrill, fresh paella, French crepes, Dutch pofitjes (small pancakes) and a range of local and international brews.

There will also be a variety of crafts and gifts on offer, including African soaps and candles, handmade Ecuadorian jewellery and pottery from Tunisia.

An array of artisan food, drink and craft products from a mix of local traders will add to the event, including intricate original paintings and prints and freshly made, frozen lemonade.

The market is open from 10am to 10pm from Thursday, May 25, until Saturday, May 27.

On Sunday, May 28, the market will be open from noon to 6pm.

On Monday, May 29, it will be open from 10am to 6pm.