Spring statement: Chancellor cuts fuel duty by 5p and slashes income tax

The Chancellor cut fuel duty by 5p, raised the threshold for employees to pay national insurance and promised a cut in income tax as he addressed the soaring cost of living in his spring statement.

However, Rishi Sunak said he would continue with a planned 1.25% hike in national insurance from next month to fund health and social care.

A new measure of exempting home insulation measures from VAT doesn’t immediately apply to Northern Ireland because of the protocol, Mr Sunak said.

The spring statement had been eagerly awaited as the public battles the worst cost of living crisis in decades, with inflation in February hitting 6.2%.

The Chancellor said he was presenting his spring statement against the backdrop of people suffering in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

He said: “We will confront this challenge to our values, not just in the arms and resources we send to Ukraine, but in strengthening our economy here at home.”

He said the most immediate domestic impact of the war in Ukraine on the UK was the cost of living.

Businesses had hoped that Mr Sunak would think again about the increase in national insurance, which for hospitality businesses will coincide with a jump in VAT from 12.5% to 20%.

However, he has reduced the threshold at which lower-income workers have to pay national insurance, and said that in doing so, he had brought it in level with the income-tax threshold.

Instead of increasing the national insurance threshold by £300, as planned, he said he would increase it by £3,000 from July.

Mr Sunak said it meant that “people will be able to earn £12,570 a year without paying a single penny of income tax or national insurance”.

He added: “That’s a £6bn personal tax cut for 30 million people across the UK. A tax cut for employees worth over £330 a year. The largest increase in a basic rate threshold – ever.”

The cut in the main income tax rate of 20% to 19% will apply from 2024 and had already been “fully costed and paid for” within his plans.

He announced that there would be zero VAT on the installation of solar panels, heat pumps or forms of insulation in households.

Wind and water turbines would also qualify for zero VAT. He claimed the measures were only possible as a result of the UK leaving the EU.

But he said the NI Protocol meant that the measure would not be immediately applicable here. He said the matter would be raised with the European Commission as a matter of urgency.

He noted that, in the meantime, the Executive would receive a share of the value of the relief under the Barnett formula, which dictates how spending is doled out around UK regions, “until it can be introduced UK-wide”.

The reduction in the present level of fuel duty means it will decrease by 5p per litre from its present level of just under 58p at 6pm, until March next year.

Mr Sunak said the reduction was “a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over £5bn”.

The RAC said that will slice about £3 off the price of a 55-litre tank of petrol for a family car.

Mr Sunak announced that as well as supporting individuals through tax cuts, a tax plan would set out tax-cutting options on business investment and innovation, with details confirmed in the autumn budget.

Tony Danker, the director general of the CBI, said that while steps in the statement were welcome, they “don’t do enough to tackle the current challenges facing firms”.

He said: “His new plan to incentivise business investment from next year is very good news. We stand ready to work with the Chancellor on measures essential to transforming productivity such as capital allowances, R&D reforms and a revised apprenticeship levy. These measures lie at the heart of UK competitiveness.”