Spring statement: ‘Nowhere near good enough...’ Chancellor Rishi Sunak gets a cool reception in Northern Ireland

Finance Minister accuses Sunak of ‘tinkering’ with crisis and business chief slams lack of help

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined business groups to accuse Chancellor Rishi Sunak of falling to do enough to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis in his spring statement.

Mr Sunak announced a 5p reduction in fuel duty, as well as an increase in the threshold for employees’ payment of national insurance to £12,750.

He said the main rate of income tax would be lowered from 20% to 19% in 2024.

But there was no targeted relief for families on benefits, or for businesses struggling with high energy bills.

And while employee thresholds for national insurance have been raised, a 1.25% increase for employers and those above the threshold will go ahead next month.

Mr Murphy said the spring statement brought “nowhere near enough support” to cope with the rising cost of living. He described the reduction in fuel duty as “minimal”.

“Despite inflation being at a 30-year high, the Chancellor is tinkering on the edges,” he said.

“Increasing the threshold for national insurance contributions will help mitigate the impact of the hike on workers on the very lowest incomes, but the Chancellor should have gone further by scrapping his planned increase in national insurance entirely.”

Mr Murphy said an additional £34m was heading here under the Barnett formula for spending in the UK regions — and not the £47m heralded by the UK Treasury.

He said he had asked the Chancellor to “ring-fence” the £34m to help with the cost of living, enabling him to allocate it in the absence of an Executive.

“My request remains under consideration. Therefore this £34m will be added to the £300m which, in the absence of an Executive, cannot be allocated to help families, communities and businesses.”

Belfast Chamber chief executive Ann McGregor said the spring statement “lacked the kind of decisive action which businesses, who are already struggling with a rapidly escalating ‘cost of doing business’ crisis, needed to see”,

She added: “Smaller firms are particularly exposed as they have neither the protections, nor financial support provided to households, nor the negotiating power of larger businesses.”

She said the economic picture was unlikely to improve in the short-term so businesses were likely to put up prices, “further fuelling the cost-of-living crisis”.

“Businesses are braced to face some gruelling weeks and months ahead. More is needed to support them and protect jobs through the domestic and global economic shocks to come,” she added.

It had been hoped the Chancellor would extend a 12.5% rate of VAT for the hospitality sector, but a rise to 20% will go ahead in April. Northern Ireland Hotels Federation CEO Janice Gault said it proved there was “little love or understanding for a sector that has suffered longer and deeper than most others”. She warned the cost would have to be passed on.

Caitriona Allis, head of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants NI, said businesses would welcome the 5p cut in fuel duty and an increase in the employment allowance from £4,000 to £5,000.

But they would be “frustrated” by the lack of help on energy bills.

The Chancellor also announced certain green energy measures in homes, such as solar panels and pumps, would benefit from 0% VAT. But he added Northern Ireland’s position under the Brexit protocol would mean the exemption would not apply here for the time being. However, he said we would receiving funding under Barnett to the value of the exemption until the problem was resolved.

But Maybeth Shaw, tax partner at BDO NI, said even if the exemption did apply, it was unlikely to be taken up by lower-income families.

And while the 5p cut in fuel duty was welcome, “for many households and commuters it may not be the silver bullet many had hoped for to help tackle the increased cost of living”.

Roger Pollen, head of FSB NI, said measures in the statement would “simply not be enough to curtail the impact of the brutal cycle of rising costs engulfing small businesses”.

Explaining the discrepancy between the £34m Stormont said was coming and the Treasury’s claim of £47m, the Department of Finance said the former was ‘new’ money that included £14.8m for the previously announced energy rebate.

“The Secretary of State assessment excludes the further £14.8m for the energy rebate meaning they have presented a total of £46.8m for 2022-23,” it added.