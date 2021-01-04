Square starts cash app recruitment drive in Dublin

US fintech giant Square has begun hiring staff in Dublin to support its Cash App services in Europe.

Cash App is a money transfer app that allows for peer-to-peer payments between users. It is active in the US and UK with around 30 million users, but it has not yet been launched in Europe.

Square is led by Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and has its European headquarters in Dublin where it supports operations for its payments software and card readers for businesses.

It is now hiring a European operations manager, based in Dublin.

The job listing states that the operations manager will be a "key leader responsible for Cash App in Europe" and will be responsible for plans to "optimize operations in the UK, Ireland and Europe".

Square declined to comment on expansion plans.

During Square's third quarter earnings call earlier this year, Mr Dorsey said that international growth for Cash App is a "top priority for us".

Square has made some notable investments in Europe this year, including Satispay in Italy as well as the acquisition of Spanish peer-to-peer payments start-up Verse. The latter, Mr Dorsey said, "gives us an opportunity to learn from the peer-to-peer growth in European markets".

Earlier this year, Square obtained an electronic money licence from the Central Bank of Ireland to ensure it still has the regulatory clearances to operate payments services in the EU after Brexit. It was previously using its UK-issued licence.

Square's main line of business is developing card readers and payments software for businesses. The company opened its European headquarters in Dublin in 2016 but it has yet to launch services in Ireland.

The Dublin office houses staff carrying out customer functions and compliance.

For six years, Co Tyrone-born Sarah Friar was the chief financial officer of Square. But she left the business in 2018 to become the chief executive of Nextdoor, the social networking website for neighbours.

Ms Friar, who is from Sion Mills, received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Ulster University in 2018. She studied at Strabane Grammar before completing a degree at Oxford. She is co-founder of Belfast's Ormeau Baths tech hub and co-working space.