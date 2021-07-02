SSE Airtricity to raise Northern Ireland electricity prices by 9.7% in August

SSE Airtricity has around 167,000 domestic customers here, making it the second-biggest supplier here after Power NI

The energy company SSE Airtricity has confirmed household electricity prices in Northern Ireland are to increase by 9.7% from August 1.

The company said the price increase was as a result of “sustained increases in the wholesale energy market” and said all energy suppliers have seen a number of price changes this year.

The increase will mean a typical household consumer will see electricity costs rise by around £1.11 per week.

The rise from SSE Airtricity follows on the back of a similar rise announced by Electric Ireland, who said they were raising electricity prices by 10.2%.

Klair Neenan, Managing Director at SSE Airtricity, said: “Since last summer, wholesale energy costs have been rising, almost tripling in that time.

“These sustained increases are being compounded by reduced generation capacity from some power stations, which is putting pressure on wholesale energy prices.

“These factors are impacting all suppliers – as we have seen from others’ recent price announcements.

“We have worked hard to limit and delay this impact on our customers and absorbed costs where possible. We will continue to watch the market carefully and, as we have done before, will look to reduce our prices as soon as it possible to do so.

“In the meantime, we will do everything we can to assist our customers and encourage anyone that is having difficulty with their bills to please contact us and we will work with you to find a solution together.”

The company said any customers can contact the them by visiting www.sseairtricity.com.

They added that independent help is also available from Advice NI who provide impartial advice on a range of services to consumers in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Consumer Council said the rise was “unwanted news” for consumers here.

Raymond Gormley, from The Consumer Council, said: “This increase will adversely impact consumers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budgets, especially considering it is the second increase in five months.

“However, we are aware this increase is due to the continuing rise of wholesale energy costs. Any customers who are struggling to pay their bill should contact SSE Airtricity without delay to discuss their available options.”

He added: “The Consumer Council would encourage all consumers to shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal. SSE Airtricity have stated that there will be no exit fee applied to customers who switch supplier before 1 August 2021.

“To support consumers in the switching process, our website has a free independent energy price comparison tool which empowers consumers to compare all electricity and gas tariffs across Northern Ireland in one place. In the last year over 72,000 consumers have used this tool to get the best deal.”

The Consumer Council said their website has a number of free resources including Switch On: A Guide for Home Energy Users to help consumers be more energy efficient at home, get the best from their electricity or gas supply and save money.

Consumers can also get in touch with The Consumer Council for free independent advice by calling Freephone 0800 121 6022 or by emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk.