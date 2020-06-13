SSE cutting bills by 5% for domestic customers

SSE Airtricity has around 167,000 domestic customers here, making it the second-biggest supplier here after Power NI

Electricity provider SSE Airtricity has announced it's cutting electricity prices by 5.1% from August.

The cut will bring down the cost of annual bills by around £32 for customers with a standard credit meter.

SSE Airtricity has around 167,000 domestic customers here, making it the second-biggest supplier here after Power NI.

David Manning of SSE Airtricity said: "I'm pleased to announce that we're reducing our energy costs across NI. This is welcome news for SSE Airtricity customers and hopefully goes some way to helping households in a difficult period for everyone.

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Northern Ireland we have been working with customers to ensure we're playing our part in limiting the impact of Covid-19, and this decrease will enable households to save more money."

SSE said the price cut reflected the fall in wholesale energy costs.