SSE Renewables in sale of Co Tyrone wind farm to Greencoat for £51m

SSE Renewables is selling a wind farm in Co Tyrone that can generate enough electricity for 16,300 homes in a £51m deal.

Slieve Divena II wind farm near Ballygawley has been sold to Greencoat UK Wind, which now has seven wind farms in Northern Ireland.

SSE Renewables is entering into an asset management agreement to manage the wind farm on behalf of Greencoat following the sale.

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: "The sale of Slieve Divena II to Greencoat UK Wind extends our long-standing relationship with Greencoat as a renewable investment partner on wind energy assets in the United Kingdom and Ireland."

The wind farm is made up of eight 2.35MW wind turbines and is next to the first Slieve Divena wind farm, which Greencoat also owns.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of next month and SSE said it intends to use the proceeds to reduce net debt.

SSE will also continue to run an annual community fund linked to Slieve Divena II.

Mr Smith added: "This sale is a further example of how SSE Renewables is creating high quality assets aligned with the transition to a low carbon economy.

"Strategic asset disposals are in line with our long-standing approach to create value from the development and operation, as well as ownership, of renewable energy assets, and supports our ongoing future investment strategy to develop and build more onshore and offshore wind farms in our core markets of the UK and Ireland."

It's the eighth wind farm which Greencoat UK Wind has acquired from SSE Renewables.

Tim Ingram, chairman of Greencoat UK Wind, said: "We are delighted to acquire our eighth wind farm from SSE Renewables, which is testament to the long-standing relationship we have."

Last week Greencoat Renewables in the Republic announced that it had bought a 14.1 megawatt wind farm in Clare for €35.4m.

And Londonderry wind farm Brockaghboy was bought by Greencoat UK Wind in a £163m cash deal two years ago. Brockaghboy, near the city, was built by Italian firm ERG and TCI Renewables, and started operating in February 2018.