Stena Line to add extra sailings between Northern Ireland and Scotland while P&O routes suspended

Stena Line has said it will put on extra ferry services between Northern Ireland and Scotland from Tuesday.

The UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the news in the House of Commons, stating the company had “stepped up” after P&O routes were suspended last week and that it would ease pressure on major supermarkets like Asda and Marks & Spencer.

There was widespread outrage last week after P&O made the sudden announcement that 800 workers had lost their jobs without warning.

It’s understood up to 50 workers from Northern Ireland alone are affected.

The BBC report that Mr Shapps confirmed that if it is found P&O flouted employment law by failing to give adequate notice or consultation then it would be “a matter for criminal prosecution and unlimited fines”.

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister has also accused P&O of “ripping up the employment rule book”.

P&O has said the company was forced to take immediate action to safeguard the future viability of the business and that affected staff would be receiving enhanced redundancy packages.

Mr Shapps told MPs that in both 2020 during coronavirus and in 2021 "redundancies took place at P&O in numbers in 2020 larger than we've seen in the case of last Thursday". He added: "However they properly consulted about those redundancies and they were made voluntary." He went on: "My understanding is that officials were contacted, a very small number of officials I should say were contacted by P&O management during the late afternoon, but they then wrote up a readout of that, which is I think the note that's been widely circulated, and as mentioned my concern wasn't really sparked (un)til being at this despatch box when I started to hear about the way that that was being carried out, because in both 2020 and in 2021 voluntary redundancies had taken place in a way that you would expect. "It was deeply concerning to see the footage of staff being forcibly removed from ferries, underlining a very cynical approach and confrontational nature of the entire operation, not at all what we'd seen in those previous two rounds."