Stena Line welcomes new addition to its fleet

New arrival: Paul Grant, Trade Director with Stena Line and Howard Hillis, Port Manager Belfast in front of the Stena Embla

Stena Line's newest addition to its fleet - the brand-new Stena Embla - has arrived in Belfast.

Stena Embla is the third ferry to be commissioned for Stena Line's Irish Sea routes in the last 12 months, and are among the most modern ferries in the world.

She will join her sister ship on the popular Belfast to Liverpool route later this month.

Stena Embla has the capacity to carry 1,000 passengers and 120 cars, and with 3,100 freight lane meters, it will increase freight capacity by 20% and raise passenger capacity by 33%.

The vessel arrived in Belfast on January 2 and will complete preparatory works before going into commercial service - one daily return trip between Belfast and Liverpool. The Stena Edda, which offers identical services and facilities, launched on the route last March and will replace the Stena Mersey.

Paul Grant, Stena Line's Irish Sea Trade Director, said: "Clearly 2020 has been a difficult year for our business. However, despite this Stena Line has remained resolute in our ongoing commitment to driving our freight and travel business forward in the region."