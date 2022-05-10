Stock market-listed Newry software company FD Technologies announces drop in pre-tax profits but increased revenue

Stock market-listed software company FD Technologies has announced a drop in pre-tax profits but increased revenue for the year to the end of February.

The Newry-headquartered firm, which provides products and consultancy services to financial and other institutions, reported pre-tax profits of just over £9m on revenue of £263.5m.

While profits dropped from £11.1m, the company reported a healthy 11% increase in revenues, driven in some part by the launch of a new product, the KX Insights platform. It has sold the data analytics software to 22 customers across financial services, pharma, manufacturing and automotive industries.

The company, founded in 1996 as First Derivatives, is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market for small- to medium-sized businesses. It has several different arms.

“We have delivered a year of transformation across the group, with each business unit achieving the key performance indicators we set out in our strategy one year ago to accelerate our growth,” said CEO Seamus Keating.

“KX, which was the principal focus of our investment in the year, delivered our target... growth, and enters the new financial year with increased momentum from our partnership with Microsoft, enabled by the launch of our cloud native KX Insights platform.

“First Derivative recorded strong growth as it built on its reputation for domain knowledge and delivery excellence, while MRP continued to grow strongly from its leadership position in predictive lead generation.

“Across the group, our investment in systems and people positions us to scale our operations to meet our growth ambitions. The opportunities across the markets in which we operate are significant and, through continued execution of our strategy, I am confident we can unlock value for our customers and accelerate our growth in the years ahead.”

FD, which started as a financial software consultancy firm, expanded with the 2008 acquisition of Philadelphia-based Market Resource Partners (MRP), which specialised in sales and marketing programmes for software and technology firms.

In 2018, FD completed the acquisition of KX Systems, a software firm. It also bought Prelytix, a US-based software company providing predictive analytics.

According to its financials, the company accelerated growth across all divisions. Across KX, the company signed 99 new subscription agreements during the year, up from 40 the previous year.

Forty per cent of the new deals by KX were generated from industry, as opposed to financial services.

This confirms the “growing presence outside our core market of financial services”, the company said.

The company added that revenue for the coming year is expected to be in the £290m to £300m range.