Store opening: Lidl takes anchor spot at revamped retail park

Launch: Lidl’s Conor Boyle, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Frank McCoubrey, and Chris Speers, Lidl, at the opening

The store, which is the anchor tenant of the newly revamped Hillview Retail Park on the Crumlin Road, will be part of a wider retail development in the area. The new unit, which uses Lidl's newest concept, takes the retailer's total store count to 41 here and represents an investment of £6.7m.

Children from the nearby Holy Cross Boys Primary School and Edenbrooke Primary School officially cut the ribbon, receiving £500 to spend in store.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Frank McCoubrey, said: "The arrival of Lidl is a very welcome investment for north Belfast and is creating jobs, which is good news for the local community."

The opening is part of the retailer's plans to expand and enhance its store count to 50 by the end of the decade.

Thomas McFarlane, Hillview Retail Park store manager at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "Hillview Retail Park is an outstanding location serving a busy local community and we're delighted to confirm our investment as its anchor tenant.

"This once popular shopping destination is primed for a new future of growth and we're proud to be part of this significant regeneration."