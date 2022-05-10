Stormont Executive is needed now as businesses seek certainty, warn NI commerce chiefs

Party politics must be put aside as firms here face an extremely challenging environment in the months ahead, writes Emma Deighan

Business leaders are urging political parties here to get back to work following Thursday’s election as companies here face their most challenging period in recent history.

The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Ann McGregor, spoke out as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP, now NI’s second biggest party, said he would not nominate minsters until there is decisive action taken by the UK Government on the Protocol.

He said: “That was our position before the election campaign, during the election and it remains today.”

But Ms McGregor said party politics must be put aside to “deliver the certainty and stability that businesses, their employees and everyone in Northern Ireland deserves”.

She said: “Right now companies are being tested like never before. Their resilience is being pushed by a myriad of challenges from soaring costs, labour, and skills shortages, to supply chain issues and uncertainty around the NI Protocol.

“Such a challenging environment requires a functioning Executive. It is therefore critical that the new Executive is formed without delay and that all ministers commit to seeing through a full mandate, delivering on the issues that matter.

“Within this mandate, as well as dealing with the immediate cost of living and doing business crisis, we need our elected representatives to focus on promoting Northern Ireland internationally; skilling up our workforce for a green, digital and inclusive future; reforming our planning system; going clean and green in terms of the environment and funding our public services.”

The Stormont Executive has been unable to fully function since February when former First Minister Paul Givan resigned as part of the DUP’s efforts to force action against the Nl Protocol. The protocol, the means by which a hard border was avoided on the island of Ireland post-Brexit, sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules on the single market for goods.

It has created a de facto sea border with GB, which has angered unionists.

But, Michelle O’Neill, leader of Sinn Fein, which is now Stormont’s largest party, said: “Responsibility for finding solutions to the protocol lie with Boris Johnson and the EU. But make no mistake, we and our business community here will not be held to ransom.”

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber and a former DUP MLA and Economy Minister, said while the protocol is impacting some businesses, many have adjusted well, and no business wants to see it used to prevent Stormont from getting up and running.

Mr Hamilton also said the protocol has proven to be less of a concern for businesses than it was six months ago, according to a survey carried out by the Chamber and Belfast City Council.

“Certainly, the protocol is the big political issue, but it has to be said many have adjusted well, others are having difficulties. Some have increased their turnover from the Republic of Ireland market and others are stabilising,” he said.

“There is no doubt many are experiencing challenges and while some do accept and understand there are problems, maybe even bigger ones down the line for the protocol, none of them are saying not to have an Executive in place because of it.

“No one wants a long period of uncertainty around a whole range of issues. What members don’t want is a period without someone taking decisions that could help them in the short term.

“I think our message as organisation is pretty clear. We need to get the Executive back as quickly as possible.

“What businesses and society want are ministers around the Executive table, taking collective decisions to deal the full range of problems companies are grappling with right now and also, to get on with those positive investments that will help transform Belfast and Northern Ireland.”

He added: “We have huge challenges post-pandemic and we’re in a situation where many members are trying to get back on their feet.

“Thankfully things are moving but there is a whole set of new challenges including the cost of living which is really biting businesses too.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said it would be “unforgivable” if the Executive did not reform after last week’s election.

He said: “The clear view of the broader business community is that an Executive needs to be formed immediately to tackle the huge challenges facing our economy and community with this cost of living crisis.

“To have no effective government during this crisis would be unforgivable and unacceptable.”

Mr Roberts called for “immediate discussions on an outline Programme for Government, a multi-year budget and agreement on a support package for struggling businesses” including extension of the current rates holiday.

Roger Pollen, head of the Federation of Small Businesses NI (FSB NI), said the prospect of lengthy, post-election negotiations and uncertainty over whether the Executive will return at all is causing concern.

He said: “With so much at stake, our priority is to see the formation of a stable Executive which can take decisions that will provide stability for SMEs at a time of rising costs and deep uncertainty.

“It is only through effective collaboration that we will begin to see progress on many outstanding economic policies that will help protect jobs and boost prosperity right across Northern Ireland.”

Mr Hamilton added: “It’s frustrating for all of us, sitting on the cusp of an extended period of uncertainty and we certainly don’t want to see a lengthy period with no decisions being made.”