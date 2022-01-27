Stormont minister Lyons ‘confident’ over Boris Johnson’s pledge to replace EU funding

Economy Minster Gordon Lyons has insisted he will keep pressure on the UK Government to make sure it stands by its commitment to entirely replace any lost EU funding.

But the Minister, during a briefing to Stormont's Economy Committee on Wednesday, faced some scepticism, with one member suggesting Prime Minister Boris Johnson might not be trusted to keep his word.

Mr Lyons said the huge shortfall proposed in a draft three year budget drawn up by the Department of Finance and Minister Conor Murphy is largely due to a 2% cut across all departments, to be redirected to health, and the failure to direct extra money available from the block grant.

“It is regrettable that the Finance Minister, in constructing the draft budget, for the first time since 2007 did not decide to prioritise the economy,” Mr Lyons told the committee.

“It does not provide investment for the economy and does not allow the department to stand still let alone improve the performance of Northern Ireland in key skills and innovation.”

The budget settlement as proposed will lead to a cut in real terms of £259m over the course of the multi-year budget, against “inescapable pressures” amounting to approximately £300m

Mr Lyons noted there was “much focus on the perceived impact of the loss of EU funding”. The loss of the funding from the EU will particularly impact DfE used the money to fund Invest NI innovation programmes and skills.

But the Minister said the UK Government has promised to replace the funding entirely through the London-administered Shared Prosperity Fund. Mr Lyons warned that the replacement funds need to be aligned to this region’s priorities.

Mr Lyons agreed with SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole that the situation right now is that there is no detail on the Shared Prosperity Fund against a commitment from Boris Johnson. Mr O’Toole added that everyone knows Mr Johnson’s word is “as good as gold”.

The committee hearing happened after the Minister announced a review of Invest NI's work by Labour peer Sir Michael Lyons, the current chair of the English Cities Fund.

"The review will provide an independent assessment of the organisation’s efficiency and effectiveness as well as its capacity to strategically align with, and operationally deliver, the 10X Economic Vision," according to the Department for the Economy.