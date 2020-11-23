Stormont still not met to discuss financial aid for Northern Ireland businesses

The Executive has not met to discuss financial support for businesses hit by the latest Covid lockdown, it can be revealed.

It is understood that while the Department of Finance has drawn up a paper on additional financial support, the Executive has not met since Thursday when it decided to impose a new lockdown.

The Executive Office last night said it is committed to getting financial assistance to businesses impacted by the restrictions "as quickly as possible".

A spokeswoman said: "Work on a financial support package continued at pace over the weekend involving Finance, Economy and Executive Office ministers, and it is planned that the Executive will meet tomorrow to discuss."

However, a Stormont source yesterday expressed shock that the Executive had not yet met to discuss the matter.

A fortnight of tough Covid-19 measures are to come into force on Friday after Health Minister Robin Swann warned the NHS was on the brink of collapse.

Speaking after the lockdown was announced, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said "the Executive needs to turn its head very quickly to make sure that every penny of financial support is got out to peoples' pockets immediately".

Business leaders have hit out at the latest failure by the Executive to provide clarity and support and warned countless firms are preparing to lay off staff.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: "We need help and support now. Obviously the restrictions are extending to non-essential retail but the hospitality sector has already been operating under restrictions and it's not sustainable. Pubs have only been open for three weeks since March, pubs in Derry and Strabane have only been open for one week and they're on their knees.

"People think furlough is the answer but it actually costs £30 per head per week to keep someone on furlough. That might not seem a lot but if you have 100 staff, that's £3,000 you have to find every week.

"Even for a business with 10 staff, they still have to find £300 and the fact is if you don't have any money coming in, then you can't pay it.

"The hospitality sector doesn't even know if it will be allowed to reopen on December 11 and our approach now is to forget about giving us dates, just come up with a financial package that will put the businesses into hibernation and allow them to keep staff on furlough until they can open up and be sustainable.

"This isn't about profit, it's about being sustainable and not losing money.

"Quite simply, they don't have the money to pay the bills and they're now gearing up for lots of redundancies. No-one wants to do it but that's the reality at the moment, it's survival mode we're in now."

Simon Hamilton, Belfast Chamber chief executive, has also criticised the Executive for its failure to provide clarity to the business community: "Unfortunately, the Executive have once again failed to announce adequate financial support for firms at the same time as they introduce new lockdown measures.

"It is now incumbent upon ministers to produce the biggest boost in financial support yet for the affected businesses to cushion the blow their decision last week will inevitably have."