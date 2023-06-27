Stormont suspension and inflation stifle construction sector performance

Markets in GB and RoI are currently more attractive for NI contractors due to their more secure pipelines, increased profit margins and better contract terms - McAleer & Rushe is constructing 554 homes in Wandsworth

Northern Ireland construction sector prospects are being limited by reduced public works due to political uncertainty and inflation, a survey has found.

Profit margins only improved for 9% of NI firms over the last year with 45% reporting a worsening performance, according to the survey by the Construction Employers Federation (CEF).

More than 50% of respondents said their turnover had increased by at least 10% but, with inflation keeping costs high, profit margins did not keep pace.

Mark Spence, managing director of CEF, said: “While the challenge of inflation is being felt across the economy, this survey points to two very specific factors in our sector which are of concern – tight margins and lack of pipeline.

“Although we can point to a majority of our members telling us that their turnover is growing, it is becoming increasingly difficult to complete much of this work at anything other than breakeven.

“That, in the short to medium term, can have very negative consequences if the pipeline of works doesn’t return to some level of buoyancy.”

CEF’s survey collected data from NI-headquartered firms including contractors, civil engineers and homebuilders with a collective annual turnover of around £2bn.

Respondents said markets in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland are currently more attractive for contractors due to their more secure pipelines, increased profit margins and better contract terms.

An issue around materials shortages appears to be largely resolved, with 85% citing any issues as now manageable.

However, high costs remain problematic with 55% reporting inflation is causing financial concerns or contractual or business risks.

A skills shortage is among key challenges currently facing the sector. Survey respondents highlighted shortages in specific trades and issues around visibility of the pipeline and market confidence to recruit new workers, as well as perceptions of construction as an attractive career path.

Some 70% of firms surveyed said they were operating at full or almost full capacity.

Mr Spence said: “With the market in Britain being a very mixed picture and the proposed huge levels of public investment in Ireland yet to truly hit the ground, it is vital that the local pipeline is healthy – something that we know couldn’t be further from the truth.

“For the first time in as long as anyone in the sector can remember, many government clients entered this financial year with no discretionary expenditure – leading to the cancellation of huge swathes of tendering activity.

“Unquestionably, there are opportunities – from the city deals to the shared island funds to the prospects for major reform of the governance and financing of NI Water and the Housing Executive – but the true realisation of these can only come with a restored and fully functioning NI Executive and Assembly which can chart a forward path of public investment in which all can have confidence.

“Amongst our membership, we recognise the stark challenges that we face on matters such as carbon reduction, growing the number of new build homes and building high quality education and health assets for our population – but to achieve this we need an Executive in place to maximise the opportunities that much needed investment can bring to not just our community but also the firms, their employees and supply chains who are in dire need of a confidence boost.”