Stormont unveils lockdown financial support package for NI businesses impacted by Covid-19

Households across Northern Ireland will share in a £95m voucher scheme to help the high street, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said as he outlined over £300m in support to cope with the continued impact of Covid-19.

There is over £200m in support going to business facing the crippling impact of restrictions - though one business boss warned that fast delivery would be as crucial as the support itself.

Disabled people on higher disability benefits and older people on pension credit will receive a one-off £200 heating payment.

The business scheme will furnish households with a pre-paid card for spending on the high street.

And £55m has also been provided to extend the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme to non-essential retail, leisure and entertainment firms which will have to shut from Friday under a new two-week lockdown.

There is also £20m to help company directors who have not had any other support so far - as well as:

- £20m to extend the 12 month rate holiday to the manufacturing sector.

- £10.6m for 1,000 wet pubs facing additional financial hardship

- £5m to top-up the tourism and hospitality scheme

- £4.1m for bed and breakfasts which previously missed out on business support because they pay domestic rates and

- £3m for local businesses grow their online sales

By Thursday of last week, £17.25m had already gone out to 4,549 businesses under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme.

The Minister added today: “In addition to this £213m for business and recognising Covid will continue to be with us for the months to come, the Executive has also agreed to hold £150m centrally for longer-term support on business rates.

“I hope to be able to provide an update on this in the very near future.”

The Executive also agreed to provide £98m to support education, councils, sport and protect the vulnerable. Mr Murphy said: “£44.3m is being provided to fund a one-off £200 heating payment for those with disabilities who are on higher disability benefits and older people in receipt of pension credit.

“£26.4m is being allocated to support schools. This includes vital funding to ensure families of young people who are entitled to Free School Meals will receive food grants during school holidays.

“I am allocating a further £5m to support charities through the rest of the financial year.

“As the Social Enterprise Support Fund was oversubscribed, a further £2.25m is now being provided to ensure grants can be paid to all eligible applicants.”

The Minister continued: “I am also making a further £10m available to support sporting organisations, given the impact the restrictions are having on the sector, as well as an additional £10m to local councils to ensure they can continue to deliver vital services.”

And £27.5m is also being allocated to the Department for Infrastructure to address the significant impact and loss of income Covid is having on bodies such as Translink.

Aodhan Connolly, director of the NI Retail Consortium, said: “The £95m that will be given to households to spend on the high street is particularly welcome as it creates a virtuous circle of spending that will support retailers in the leaner months of January and February as well as being of huge benefit to those households whose budgets are already squeezed. This will make a tangible difference to the high street, to livelihoods and too lives.”

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland director, said: “NI hospitality firms and entrepreneurs have been crying out for extra help for some time. Targeted support that helps both households and firms in the lead up to Christmas will go part-way to cushioning the blow of what’s been a very difficult year.

“Fast delivery is going to be as critical as the financial support itself.

“Let’s not forget many of these companies have had little or no income for at least nine months. The Executive now needs to engage swiftly with NI business, allocate these as well as outstanding Covid funds, and deliver a recovery plan that enables companies to protect jobs and livelihoods.”