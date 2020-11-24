Stormont's coronavirus retail voucher may have upper limit of £100 per person

The high street stimulus scheme is expected to bring payments of between £75 and £100 per person in Northern Ireland - and not a £200 giveaway per household as previously thought, it has emerged.

The Department for the Economy has been giving some further detail on Tuesday on the scheme announced on Monday as part of an overall £338m Covid relief package.

But it is emphasising that the detail of how the £95m high street stimulus fund will be spent is still being worked out.

Payments are set to go out in the form of a pre-paid card to around 1.1 million people living in Northern Ireland.

Early calculations suggest each card would have £75 to £100 on it though to reach the upper limit of £100 may require the scheme to be topped up.

It’s expected that cards would be sent out in January with a spending deadline of the end of March - after which any unspent funds will revert to the Executive.

There is likely to be a lower age limit though that has not been worked out.

And the card can be spent in retail parks and shopping centres, not just traditional high streets.

The only exemption is that the money cannot be spent online.

Nor does the money have to be spent in locally-owned retailers only, the department confirmed - the cards can also be spent in big multiples like UK plcs Tesco and Next, and internationally-owned giants like Zara.

The department said it was looking at a similar scheme which had been successfully rolled out in Jersey and was likely to follow similar bans to Jersey on spending on gambling, and on using the card to obtain cash.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the department was aiming to deliver its aims within the funding it had been given. “Our intent is to deliver an economic stimulus to the high street.”

