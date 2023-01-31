Stormont's new portal for planning applications not fit for purpose, say architects

Cash flow at Northern Ireland architecture firms is being hit due to problems with a new portal for planning applications, it has been claimed.

The Department for Infrastructure’s new system has come under fire on social media, as well as from the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), since its launch in December.

RSUA director Ciarán Fox said the previous portal was more user-friendly, describing the update “as if a Beta version has been released as the final version”.

Criticism from the RSUA include that there is no obvious method to update an application on the system, which is an essential feature for amending detailed drawings.

A map function on the portal does not show the red line boundary of planning applications, while some addresses don’t even appear to exist, he said.

Mr Fox added: “The problems with the portal are resulting in significant delays because relevant information has not been uploaded to the new portal and so consultations are not being issued to statutory bodies.

“This is having a direct impact on architectural practices. In the short term it affects cash flow, and in the medium term there is a real concern that it could act as a further brake on the local construction sector at a time when it is facing many other challenges.”

The Department for Infrastructure said: “The new regional planning portal was developed and funded by the department and 10 local councils.

“The new portal went live on December 5 and will facilitate a more responsive and efficient planning service across both local and central government, including bringing key services like the submission of applications online.

“This increased use of technology and online processing will also be of significant benefit in supporting economic recovery across Northern Ireland.

“Like many large-scale system implementations, with multiple organisations and stakeholders involved, there have been some initial problems which all partners are working with the supplier to urgently resolve.

“A number of the issues have already been resolved with remaining issues due to be addressed as part of a phased roll-out of software releases in the coming weeks. This will continue to improve the service for our customers. In the meantime, applications are continuing to be submitted online and processed via the new portal.”

Mr Fox said architects had described the system as “not fit for purpose”.

He noted that in some respects, the failings of the portal were not as a surprise as testing by architects had been “too late and insufficiently rigorous”.