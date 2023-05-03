Streetlights and public transport among services under threat from NI budget cuts

Streetlighting is among services potentially facing a reduction under Department for Infrastructure cuts in Northern Ireland (photo credit: PA Wire) — © PA

Public services from street lighting and road maintenance to community transport could be cut as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) addresses a 14% budget shortfall.

DfI said planned works including the Belfast Transport Hub, A5 upgrade, rail and bus safety works and some structural maintenance of the road network will go ahead as planned.

But it would have to review its provision of services across public and community transport, water and wastewater, road maintenance and gritting, flood risk management and street lighting.

Such services could potentially be reduced or, in the case of community transport and road gritting, eliminated for the next year.

DfI said it is facing stark budgetary challenges following last week’s unveiling of a 2023-24 Budget by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

“The 2023/24 allocation to DfI does not recognise the necessary steps taken in 2022/23 to balance a budget, including the one-off decision to use Translink’s reserves to help maintain services,” said a spokesperson for DfI.

“Taking that into account means DfI is now facing a 14% cut in its resource budget compared to last year. This is before the additional funding which is needed for energy and inflation in 2023/24.”

Measures the department identified as already having been taken to reduce expenditure and raise revenue include increases in Translink fares, on-street car park charges in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry, and non-domestic water and sewerage charges.

DfI also said it had reduced discretionary spend, imposed staff vacancy control, and aided Translink and NIW in delivering £19m in additional savings.

Despite its budget limitations, the department said it has been continuing to deliver limited essential road maintenance service such as filling potholes and emptying gullies, alongside flood management services including clearing blockages in rivers.

Final decisions have yet to be taken over which services will be cut.

“Clearly, these are extremely difficult and unprecedented circumstances,” said the spokesperson. “The department will liaise with NIO and consider equality impacts in relation to the ongoing decision-making process.

“The department’s capital allocation of £792m, which is £146m less than would have been required, will enable some key schemes to progress, for example the Belfast Transport Hub, A5, rail and bus safety works, and some structural maintenance of our road network.

“It will not however facilitate the level of investment required to properly maintain our infrastructure assets and could delay the progress for some schemes.”