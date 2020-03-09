'Strong interest' in Barry's Amusements Portrush as family confirm summer season plans

Barry's Amusements in Portrush is to open for the summer season, the family owners have confirmed.

The historic north coast tourist attraction was put up for sale as a going concern by the Trufelli family last year.

The family said they had "strong interest" from potential buyers.

On Monday they announced it would open on Good Friday - April 10 - for the first time this year and then on certain days through to August.

"The business remains for sale as a going concern and, while there has been strong interest, this process takes time," the family said in a statement.

"We would like to thank our employees and our customers for their continued patience and messages of goodwill over recent months.

"We look forward to welcoming you all to Barry’s this forthcoming season."

In November the Trufellis announced they were to sell the venue after almost 100 years. The amusements have been a focal part of the town and there were fears it could be lost through a sale.

Earlier this month Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's planning committee voted not to issue a building preservation notice leading to fears the 1920s complex could be knocked down to make way for apartments.

A number of potential suitors have been reported.

The Coleraine actor Jimmy Nesbitt - who had a job as a teenager manning the Big Dipper roller-coaster and calling the bingo - revealed he had considered taking it over but did not elaborate as to if he actually tabled a proposal.

"Of course I'd love to get back again," he said.

A petition to save the venue has also attracted thousands of signatures.

Last week preparations appeared to be under way at the seaside amusements centre ahead of its opening for the new season.

Opening Times for the 2020 season:

Good Friday April 10, 12-9pm

Saturday April 11, 12-9pm

Easter Sunday April, 12, 12-9pm

Easter Monday April 13, 11-9pm

Easter Tuesday April, 14, 11-9pm

Wednesday April 15, 12-9pm

Thursday April, 16, 12-9pm

Friday April, 17, 12-9pm

Saturday April, 18, 12-9pm

Sunday April, 19, 12-9pm

Then every weekend and Bank Holidays until June.

Every day in June, July and August.