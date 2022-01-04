Strong, stable devolved government a must, says NI Chamber of Commerce in New Year message

NI Chamber urges end to Protocol talks soon in a new year message

Strong, stable devolved government is absolutely critical for businesses as they deal with the continuing pandemic and the fall-out from Brexit, the NI Chamber of Commerce said in a New Year message .

The UK Government and the EU need to complete negotiations over the NI Protocol, while businesses will also be keeping a close eye on the review of education and London’s levelling up agenda, said Chamber President Paul Murnaghan.

In a comprehensive run down of the issues that will be important for its membership of 1,000 businesses employing approximately 100,000 people, Mr Murnaghan made it clear what it hopes politicians will deliver over the next year.

“The need for political stability from our elected representatives cannot be overstated — businesses cannot trade with uncertainty,” Mr Murnaghan said.

“During a time of such unprecedented challenge, strong, stable devolved government is absolutely business critical.”

And he said that a new Executive formed after May’s Assembly election must “keep business and the economy front and centre,” regardless of its make-up.

He said that almost 70% of chamber members believe that region’s unique status under the NI Protocol, providing unfettered access to the Great Britain and EU markets, presents opportunities. However, in the short term the organisation wants progress on the protocol talks, “without triggering Article 16”.

Mr Murnaghan described as “seismic” the challenges of the last two years. “While a new year brings renewed optimism, for some sectors in particular, the difficulties of 2021 and 2020 have certainly not gone away,” he said.

“The arrival of the Omicron variant in December brought further uncertainty which has placed additional pressures on hospitality and tourism, just as they were finding their feet again.”

Businesses are also still grappling with “new trading arrangements, uncertainty around the protocol, restrictions, supply-chain difficulties, transport delays/increased costs and labour shortages”.

“So when we speak about approaching 2022 with optimism, we’re looking for opportunities in the long-term, without ignoring the reality of what it means to run a business in Northern Ireland during the present,” Mr Murnaghan said.

He said that many companies hoping to ease staff back into the office, in the interests of team working, are shelving those plans for now.

On dealing with the skills shortage, Mr Murnaghan said this is a problem the region has faced for decades, noting the still high levels of people not involved economically.

“We need to invest in languages and digital skills, increase apprenticeship numbers, deliver wrap-around support for people with no or low qualifications and develop a flexible and cost effective immigration system that ensures fast access to skills when they can’t be recruited locally,” Mr Murnaghan said. But he added that the finance is not in place to deliver the solutions.

Addressing climate change and the environment, the chamber believes policy makers should prioritise environmentally friendly projects that support the longer-term goal of decarbonisation. The Chamber said the North South Interconnector must be a priority.