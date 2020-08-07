Struggling Ballymena traders afraid road works will force them to close again

Traders in Ballymena say major road works due to start next week will impact on their efforts to get their businesses back on their feet post-lockdown

Businesses on Larne Street, James Street and Alfred Street Place have been told a £300,000 reconstruction and resurfacing scheme will begin on Monday and last for several weeks.

But the traders, who had been lobbying the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to have the works postponed, fear the financial impact of the disruption could be severe especially as they struggle to return to normality.

Rachel Smith from family-run Irons Home Bakery said: "My mother was informed on July 10 that Larne Street would be closed for major road works for up to 10 weeks from mid-August.

"This period of notice for such a major scheme is far too short to allow businesses to make any sort of plans.

"We were told that this scheme had been in the planning for two years now and, if this is the case, it should be able to be at least postponed until this time next year to allow consultation with DfI and to give businesses time to plan how best to deal with the massive impact this will have."

Rachel, who runs the business with her mother Peggy, says the planned road closure means she has no idea how cars and delivery lorries will be able to access their premises.

"People will be expected to park on other streets and walk to us through the middle of a major road works scheme which they are very unlikely to do for safety reasons," she said.

"Due to Covid-19, we had to close our business for five weeks as footfall had fallen so much we were unable to continue trading.

"These road works will close our business down once again but for a longer period and with no compensation which will have a massive impact on our staff.

"Ballymena has lost enough employment over the past number of years without this road closure adding to these losses," she added. The works are expected to be completed by November 27.

A spokesperson for DfI said it understood the impact that both the road closures and Covid-19 has and continues to have on businesses in the area.

"These roads are in very poor condition and need reconstructed and resurfaced urgently. The Department will ensure the contractor completes this work as quickly as possible and that local business owners are kept informed of progress," they added.