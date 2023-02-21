Student accommodation proposal resurfaces for carpark site near Belfast’s Sandy Row

Artemis Developments is proposing a 410-unit purpose-built managed student accommodation development on a site bounded by Glenalpin, Wellwood and Norwood streets near Sandy Row in Belfast

A student accommodation development of 410 units has been proposed near Sandy Row in Belfast, after previous plans to build there were abandoned back in 2015.

The previous project was shelved after attracting 90 letters of objection.

The earmarked site is a 0.25-hectare, 89-space carpark bounded by Glenalpin, Wellwood and Norwood streets.

As well as around 410 units, the proposed project by Artemis Developments has communal facilities and “associated ancillary accommodation”.

Back in 2014, Artemis sister company Glenalpin Street and RPP Architects submitted an outline planning application for 13-storey, purpose-built student accommodation totalling up to 391 units.

However, the application was withdrawn in 2015, with a new proposal for residential development The Albion gaining planning permission from Belfast City Council in October 2020.

The proposed £40m build-to-rent development totalled 205 units over 11 floors, scaled back from a 2018 proposal for 277 units over 19 storeys.

“Outline permission for a build-to-rent apartment scheme was granted on the site at Glenalpin Street in November 2020 and that permission remains live,” said a spokesperson for Artemis Developments.

“However, we are currently undertaking pre-application community consultation on proposals for a new purpose-built managed student accommodation development on the site in advance of a future planning application.

“Members of the public will be able to view the scheme with our project team at our public consultation event taking place in the Sandy Row Community Centre on Tuesday February 28, from 3pm-7pm.”

Glenalpin Street’s 2014 student accommodation proposal attracted almost 90 letters of objection and was expected to be rejected by the council before a decision was made to withdraw the application.

The council’s reasons for recommending rejection included overdevelopment of the site and concerns around a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties it would overlook.

Residential development in the city has been dominated by student accommodation in recent years, with the expansion of Ulster and Queen’s universities boosting the student population.

Around 10 new blocks of student accommodation have been completed, with five under construction and a further three granted planning permission.

Comments on the Artemis development proposal are invited both at the pre-application public information event and in writing by March 14.