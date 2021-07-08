Sunday hours to return for larger stores in Belfast this September

Sunday trading hours for larger stores in Belfast are to return to pre-Covid times this September, after the council agreed to draw a line under rolling extensions. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA

In April 2020 the council agreed not to carry out enforcement action against large retail shops that chose to open or deliver on a Sunday from 10am until 6pm.

The unprecedented arrangement was announced as temporary, and initially aimed to help healthcare workers.

Opening hours for larger retail shops will return to pre-Covid hours – 1pm to 6pm after September 5.

It comes after a proposal from People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson, which was backed by 43 councillor, while eight Alliance members voted against

She said: “What is being lost here is that these workers were on the front line of this pandemic. They put themselves in danger, they got food to our shelves, and I think it is about time they saw their hours returned.

“These are hard fought protections around Sundays, we need to see these people have time for child care, for family and to relax. There isn’t much other time they are afforded this way, and I think it is time we gave back to the workers who got us through the pandemic.”