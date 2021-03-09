Supermarket spend up 15% in Northern Ireland in spite of fewer grocery trips

NI shoppers packing more into baskets and trolleys but make 20 fewer store visits per year

Supermarket spend in Northern Ireland grew by 14.8% in the 52 weeks leading up to February 21, new figures have revealed.

Kantar, the retail analyst, said that while NI consumers are making 20 fewer trips to the supermarket since the pandemic began, basket and trolley sizes have grown.

German retailer Lidl saw the biggest sales rise out of the four leading supermarkets here. Its sales rose by 21.7% over the period.

The retailer, which has 41 stores here, upped its store count with the launch of a new store at Hillview Retail Park in Belfast last month, which is part of its plan to have 50 NI stores by the end of this decade.

The second best performing retailer for growing sales was Sainsbury's, which claimed an increase in sales of 14.2%. Shoppers picked up more in store, boosting its overall sales by £78.7m.

"It was very a similar picture at Asda, where customers increased their trip size by more than at any other retailer, up 28.1%, and total sales rose by 10.6%," said Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar.

Tesco, which has the biggest supermarket share here at 35.1%, saw its sales rise by 12.7%.

Meanwhile symbol groups, including brands like Spar, Vivo and the Musgrave Group, which owns Centra and SuperValu, saw sales rise by 27.2% as lockdowns encouraged people to shop locally.

Their rise comes as symbol retailer SuperValu, part of the Musgrave retail and wholesale group, celebrates 25 years in Northern Ireland.

The chain now operates 37 stores across Northern Ireland, from its first store on Belfast's Kings Road, to the most recent addition, Wilson's SuperValu on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

Ms Healy said: "Growth in the Northern Irish grocery market accelerated to 14.8% in the 52 weeks ending 21 February 2021. Over the shorter-term sales grew by 12.7% in the latest 12 weeks.

"As we approach a full year since the start of restrictions in Northern Ireland, lockdowns have meant shoppers have made 20 fewer trips to the supermarket in the past 12 months. They have needed to pick up extra items when they do visit and volume sales have increased by 18.6% compared with the previous year, picking up two additional items per trip on average.

Ms Healy said social restrictions have seen shoppers indulge more at home which gave rise to a boost in alcohol sales of 34%, while confectionery sales rose 18.9% .