Supply issues blamed as new car sales in NI down 31% on last year

New car sales are down 31% in NI compared to this time last year

The number of new cars sold in Northern Ireland in September was down 31% on last year as supply problems continued to bite, according to a report.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there had been 3,449 new cars sold here last month, with the Nissan Qashqai the most popular vehicle.

The Volkswagen Golf and Hyundai Tucson were the second and third most popular respectively. At 31%, the year on year fall for car sales here was below the UK average decrease of 34.4%.

The fall in sales of new cars will ultimately feed into the market for second-hand cars, Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said.

The second-hand market for cars has already seen dramatic price increases, with some used models selling for more than the list price of a new one.

And over the year to date, there have been 30,247 new cars sold in Northern Ireland, which is up 7.3% on the first nine months of 2020, when restrictions on non-essential retail had been in force for a long period.

UK-wide, the year to date increase was 5.8%.

In Northern Ireland, the most popular cars over the year were the Hyundai Tuscon in first place, followed by the Golf and Ford Puma.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said sales were reflecting supply chain challenges, particularly a shortage of semi-conductors, which are crucial components of cars.

Mr Ramsey said: “Throughout 2021 local dealers have posted some of their weakest months of sales on record. September has been no exception with just 3,449 new cars sold.

“That was down 31% relative to 2020 and 33% below 2019’s pre-pandemic figure. Last month was also the weakest September recorded in the SMMT figures to date.

“Looking at the number of new car registrations year-to-date (Jan-Sep) there were just 30,247 cars sold. That was 7.3% higher than last year’s record low but was 30% below the same nine-month period in 2019 (43,129).

“A shortage of auto parts, notably semi-conductors, will keep car production levels — and by extension new car sales — below pre-pandemic levels for a considerable while longer.”

And he predicted that with just three months to go, 2021 could well prove to be an even poorer year for new car sales than 2020.

During the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been 36,191 new cars sold here, down 30% on 2019.

Mr Ramsey said: “This fall in new car sales is also severely impacting on the stock of vehicles flowing into the used car market and resulting in significant price rises in the second hand market.

“If 2019’s sales volumes had been maintained in 2020 and 2021, there would have been around an additional 31,000 new cars available to the used car market in due course.”