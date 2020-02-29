Supply problems mean bridal business is turning away customers seeking dresses

Brides-to-be may not be able to get the dress of their dreams as efforts continue to stop the onslaught of coronavirus, it has been claimed

Elsebeth Sayers, the proprietor of Peony Bridal, has said she has already had to turn away potential customers as a result of supply problems of material and dresses from China - the epicentre of the covid-19 virus.

She has warned anyone who is due to marry even as far away as next year to try and place an order as soon as possible to ensure their chosen gown can be ready in time for their wedding.

"I'm not in the business of scaremongering, but I really do think that brides should be made aware of the supply problems," she said.

"Designers have always offered express options where they might be able to push an order through in 12 or 16 weeks, but we've seen from the middle of January that it's no longer an option.

"It's down to the spread of coronavirus, whether people know it or not, it may not be head to toe, but at least some part of every bridal gown comes from China.

"Even if the dress or part of the dress such as the beading hasn't been made in China, the fabric will be manufactured in China. Even if dresses are still being produced, nothing is being shipped."

Elsebeth also revealed she has had brides-to-be from England contacting her for help in finding a dress as the supply problem is affecting the whole of the UK.

"I've had brides and their mums ringing me because they have been told they can't get what they want over in England," she continued. "We will always do everything we can to meet our customers' expectations."

She also warned that brides are also experiencing difficulties finding the perfect dress for their bridesmaids.

"Traditionally, that would because they tend to be left until later," she said. "So, perhaps a bridesmaid lives somewhere else and they only look when they're across for the hen do.

"Personally, I've had three bridal parties so far that have experienced specific problems getting what they wanted.

"I would rather turn down a potential customer than let them order a dress if I can't guarantee that it won't be there for their big day.

"I do think people should be aware of the problems and order their dresses early.

"There's nothing worse than having your heart set on a dress and then finding out that you can't have it after all."