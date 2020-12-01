Surge in the number of overseas home buyers in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's property market has experienced a 150% increase in the number of overseas buyers since June, according to a Belfast-based estate agent.

Simon Brien Residential said that Northern Ireland's property market has remained strong since it reopened in June but is also benefitting from a significant rise in people making the move back home.

This has resulted in an increase of 113% in sales value of houses sold to people from outside Northern Ireland compared to 2019, it said.

Simon Brien, partner of Simon Brien Residential, said there has also been a 60% increase in the number of houses it had listed in the past five months compared to the same period last year and housing transactions sustained their post lockdown demand. He said he expects the market to remain strong in coming months.

"The majority of our overseas buyers have been from mainland UK, with most coming from London, Surrey and Essex," he said.

"According to a housing survey from the London Assembly Housing Committee, 46% of Londoners wanted to move out of the city because of Covid-19. It comes as no surprise that Northern Ireland is being recognised as more appealing with more green spaces and better value for money."