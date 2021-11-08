Surging price rises restricting growth and leading to decrease in new orders, survey of businesses reveals

Inflation and continued pressures on the supply chain are hitting businesses (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Surging price rises are restricting growth and leading to a decrease in new orders, the latest survey of businesses reveals.

Inflation and continued pressures on the supply chain are hitting businesses hard as they are paying more for goods and materials, with the costs passing on to the consumer, according to the October report for Ulster Bank carried out by IHS Markit.

The one bright note from the survey is that employers are ramping up employment at a sharp and accelerating rate.

However, the inflationary pressures and ongoing global supply chain problems mean a decrease in overall orders being worked on by companies.

The sustained period of inflation and supply chain pressure are starting to bite on business performance, said Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank’s chief economist, Northern Ireland.

“The rate of growth in business activity slowed during October while input cost inflation rose at a record rate,” Mr Ramsey added.

“This isn’t surprising given the incoming news flow regarding energy costs and firms are passing these costs onto their customers by raising the prices of their goods and services at a record rate.

“Perhaps the most telling indicator is new orders which shows that incoming business fell for the second month running with all sectors bar manufacturing posting a fall in new orders.”

According to the survey, the sharpest decline in activity was in construction, with firms blaming price rises as a key factor in the loss of customer spending.

But, the survey found, firms are reporting one of the fastest increases in head count in the near three decade history of the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

“Manufacturing led the way in this, with firms in the sector posting the fastest rate of job creation on record,” Mr Ramsey said.

Manufacturing is recruiting at fast clip to deal with full order books and backlogs, though the sector is also attempting to manage inflation and supply issues.

“The inflationary pressures and supply chain disruption aren’t just impacting on the here and now, they are also impacting on the outlook,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Survey respondents’ expectations for activity in 12 months’ time slipped to a nine-month low.

“Whilst manufacturing, retail and services firms still expect growth, construction businesses expect activity to fall.

“The latest survey’s theme of slower growth, higher inflation and supply chain disruption are expected to continue in the run-up to Christmas.”

Overall, the headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index dropped by a significant percentage, from 54 points to 52.2, between September and October.

This signals “a modest and slower expansion in private sector output as material shortages and price rises restricted growth,” according to the authors.

Inflationary pressures had an even greater impact on new orders, which decreased for the second month running, IHS Markit found.

Construction firms stood out, reporting price rises were impacting their ability to secure new projects.

New business also decreased in services and retail, but rose sharply at manufacturers.

Both costs for materials and goods bought by businesses and prices charged at the other end increased at the sharpest rates on record in October.

“In particular, firms reported higher charges for energy, freight and fuel, ongoing material price rises and increasing wage expenses,” he added.