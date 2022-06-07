Sustainability-focused business in Portadown forced to shut due to rising costs

The owners of a shop in Portadown which focused on sustainability have announced its closure due to rising costs.

Owners David Walker and Nicola Graham thanked the public for their support, saying they were sad to say goodbye to the shop.

They set up the refill store with the aim of reducing packaging and single use plastic, which in turn cuts costs to the shopper and waste to the environment.

Customers could also buy groceries by weight by dispensing them into their own storage containers or their own bags, which can be recycled.

Ms Graham said: “Opening in the midst of a pandemic had most thinking we were crazy, however last year was incredible and we were blown away by the support.

“Unfortunately, the rising cost of electricity and stock alongside the return of business rates and a drop in footfall has forced us to make this difficult and emotional decision - our small sustainability-focused business is just no longer sustainable.”

She added: “David and I are incredibly thankful for each and every customer we have had through our doors and hopefully we have encouraged a more eco conscious way of living and shopping which will continue - one of our main goals from the very beginning.

“We have had so many supportive customers, many of who we can now call friends.

“From this point we will be open 9.30am-4pm Tuesday to Friday and 9am-4pm Saturday. We will no longer be serving breakfast/lunches however coffees and tray bakes/cakes will still be available.

“We also have a number of items reduced in store as pictured. Closing date is to be confirmed.”