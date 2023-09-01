Sweet surprise as Christmas selection boxes already hitting NI shop shelves

Businesses are looking to cash in early on festive period, say experts

Summer may be just over and Halloween is still eight weeks away, but Christmas has come early with selection boxes already on the shelves.

The chocolate treats were spotted at Tesco in Dungannon this week.

However, it’s not just supermarkets that are starting the countdown to the festive season.

For retailers, the rise in living costs, along with inflation, means they need to get a headstart on the Christmas boom.

Neil Johnston from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium said that the festive period “produces over 50% of sales a year” for shops.

Mr Johnston told this newspaper that retail is “a hugely competitive environment”, explaining that the cost-of-living crisis has encouraged businesses to get ahead of the game and enter the “most profitable time of year” a few months early.

And for consumers, prices keep going up. He added: “Many are thinking that I’ll buy it now, because in two months the prices will have gone up.”

While selection boxes in Dungannon Tesco may be a bit of a shock to some, the reasons behind it are a direct consequence of the current economic climate.

Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI, said Christmas produces a significant “boost in profits”.

“This is crucially important for business, and especially local, independent shops”, he said.

Meanwhile, for shoppers across the province, the early arrival of Christmas time reaps financial benefits too.

Mr Roberts added: “Many working families spread out the cost of Christmas months and months ahead.

“For many working families who are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis and facing another winter of spiralling energy costs, the ability to buy products earlier means less pressure on them in November and December.”

He further explained that early seasonal advertisement has been a growing trend over the last 10 years and it is one “that’s not going away”.

Large retailers such as Spar, owned by the Henderson Group, have even committed to running their Christmas initiative at the end of September.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at the Henderson Group, said this was introduced in order to “help shoppers prep for Christmas, allowing them to spread spending across the three months while taking advantage of a large number of deals”.

Last year it was reported that charity shops experienced a boom in shoppers searching for second-hand Christmas gifts amid the cost-of-living crisis,

The British Heart Foundation experienced its “biggest ever sales week” last December, while Barnardo’s, Age UK and Cancer Research UK noted a rise in revenue over the festive period.