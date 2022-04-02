Switching energy firms ‘could save hard-pressed families £400 a year’

Shop around for the best deal, say consumer bodies

Switching electricity supplier could save people up to £400 a year and help mitigate the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, consumer bodies have claimed.

With more than 20 tariffs from five suppliers, the Northern Ireland public has options when it comes to powering their homes, the Consumer Council and Power to Switch said.

It is good news for consumers who have been hit by spiralling costs, from inflation of 6.2% to multiple increases in the price of energy.

Aodhan O’Donnell, founder of the energy price comparison website Power to Switch, said a survey of 800 of its users found many were struggling to cope with rising prices.

A third of respondents said they would not put the heating on out of concern for their bills even if they were feeling cold, and many were having to choose between having the heat on and buying food.

But while switching electricity supplier is an option, if you heat your home with gas, switching isn’t possible for most people.

In many parts of Northern Ireland, only one gas supplier is available.

Only customers in greater Belfast have a choice, but even then, it is between just two companies — Firmus Energy and SSE Airtricity.

Firmus Energy also supplies the so-called ‘10 Towns’ network, including Antrim, Armagh and Newry, while SSE Airtricity supplies the west of the province.

Mr O’Donnell said the price of electricity was varying by as much as £300 per year between the highest and lowest-cost suppliers.

He said the cheapest deal his website had identified was £740.80, and the most expensive £1091.54.

Getting the best tariff depends on factors such as opting for online billing rather than postal billing, getting your bills quarterly or monthly and paying by direct debit or using a keypad to pay as you go instead of waiting for a bill.

Some suppliers also offer cashback or other rewards.

The Belfast Telegraph used the price comparison tool on the Power to Switch website, and found prices per unit ranging from 31.8p at Budget Energy to 18.33p at SSE Airtricity, depending on the tariff and discount.

Mr O’Donnell said the average saving for customers using his service had been £235 in March.

He said some suppliers were able to offer better deals than others because they had been “hedging” by buying their energy up to 18 months in advance, but as customers, “there’s no way that you won’t be paying more for your energy this year compared to last year”.

He said switching electricity supplier did give some form of control over the level of price increase but added there should be more price competition for gas customers.

“You might have something like a £25 annual difference between the two suppliers, and that’s not enough to make people switch,” Mr O’Donnell told this newspaper,

“The switching levels on gas are really low. In the last quarter of 2021, we had 43,403 electricity switches and just 811 gas ones.

“From a customer point of view, you’d want more choice and competition and a bigger difference between suppliers to encourage you to switch.

“You won’t switch for a £25 saving, but for nearly 10 times that with electricity, then you will.”

Raymond Gormley, head of energy at the Consumer Council watchdog, said the best-value electricity plans were e-bill monthly direct debits, while the most expensive were standard tariffs.

The most expensive standard tariff the Consumer Council identified was £1,092 for average use of 3,200 kWH, and the least expensive an e-bill direct debit tariff at £603 for a year for new customers only.

Mr Gormley said there were “significant saving savings to be had by switching”.

The highest tariff for pay-as-you-go customers using a keypad was £900, while the cheapest was £674, again for a year and for new customers only.

Mr Gormley added: “Consumers may need to switch more than once a year because in 2021 there were 19 tariff increases by the various suppliers.

“For gas, there is much less choice, with two suppliers in the greater Belfast network and only one supplier in the 10 Towns gas network.

“It’s important that consumers know how they pay their bills [because] this can have an impact. By paying by direct debit, there is a £22 discount to be had in both gas networks.”

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 5p cut in fuel duty in the Spring Statement.

But the Consumer Council found the cut had not been fully passed on to local motorists.

Its research showed that the average price of unleaded petrol and diesel across Northern Ireland had dropped by 3.4p and 1.9p respectively.

Head of pricing policy Richard Williams said: “Whilst we are pleased to see a small reduction in fuel prices in the first week following the Government’s cut in motor fuel excise duty, retailers must pass on all savings to consumers as soon as possible.”