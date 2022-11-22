Taboo Donuts: NI firm expands with four new concessions at Asda stores across Northern Ireland

Homegrown donut manufacturer Taboo will open four more concessions in Asda stores for sweet lovers across Northern Ireland by the end of this year.

The concessions will supply six product lines to Asda Bangor, Coleraine, Portadown, and Antrim in an exclusive contract with the supermarket chain.

Following the success of the Taboo concession in the Asda Enniskillen branch, which launched last year, the new branches will also offer customers donuts, Italian gelato, cookies, brownies and freshly ground coffee.

Established in 2018 in Belfast, the family-run firm employs over 40 staff, and said their business has expanded extensively despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brett McKinney, Taboo director said: “We’re really excited to expand our concessions in Asda to the four new stores. Making donuts fresh every day is the way we do it at Taboo, from Eton mess to a Lemon Meringue – we love to get creative with our flavours. We are constantly looking for new ideas and take our inspiration from customer feedback.

“We are thrilled to bring our locally produced, high quality products to more Asda shoppers. The growing partnership with Asda is a massive opportunity for us and these concessions will allow us to create new job opportunities in the local areas which is just fantastic.”

George Rankin, senior director at Asda NI, added:

“The Taboo concession in Asda Enniskillen was the first of its kind in our Northern Irish stores and we are delighted to be able to share that offering with more customers at four more stores.

“We pride ourselves on working with local suppliers to bring our shoppers delicious and unique products. Taboo offers just that with such eclectic flavours and a fabulous range to choose from. We know our customers are going to love them.”