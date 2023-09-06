Takeover of Charles Hurst owner Lookers plc approved by shareholders
Around 90% of shareholders in Charles Hurst parent company Lookers plc have voted in favour of a £504m takeover bid from a Canadian car giant.
The plc said the cash bid from Global Auto had been approved by 91% of shareholders on Tuesday night.
Global Auto is part of Toronto-based Alpha Auto Group Holdings, an operator of car dealerships across North America.
The deal is worth 130p per Lookers share after a previous bid for 120p was rejected.
Charles Hurst, which is led by operations director Jeff McCartney, is NI’s largest car dealer group. It runs Europe’s biggest automotive retail operation on a 30-acre site in Boucher Road.
The business was acquired by Lookers plc in 1996.
Speaking earlier this year, Mr McCartney said: “As part of Lookers plc, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading motoring groups, we are committed to continually innovating and expanding in a rapidly changing retail environment, adding more choice and value for our customers, who remain our priority.”
The business has a portfolio of 25 global brands including luxury cars like Lotus, Ferrari, Bentley and Aston Martin.
Charles Hurst has eight sites in Northern Ireland, and two in the Republic.