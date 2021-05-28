Taking off: Belfast wing-makers to benefit from Airbus A220 production ramp-up

The former Bombardier aerospace factory in east Belfast is in line for a boost after major customer Airbus said it would be increasing production.

The European manufacturer wants to ramp up production of models including the A220 narrow-bodied jet, the wings of which are made at the factory now owned by US giant Spirit AeroSystems.

Airbus builds the rest of the A220 at two sites — Mirabel in Canada and Mobile in the US.

Currently five aircraft are made each month at both factories.

But Airbus said it plans to make six from early next year, increasing that to a monthly rate of 14 by 2025.

Bombardier launched the C-Series in 2008, aiming to challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing in the narrow-bodied commercial aircraft market.

The C-Series involved a major commitment by Bombardier to manufacture the wings in Belfast, where it owned the former Shorts site.

But the C-Series ran into delays and financial problems, before being sold to Airbus in 2018.

Last year the sale of the Bombardier business in Belfast to Spirit AeroSystems was finalised.

Around 3,000 people are employed by Spirit here, with 1,000 working on the A220 wings.

Now, after a downturn in demand for new aircraft since the pandemic struck, Airbus is ramping up production.

Airbus predicted yesterday that the commercial aircraft market would return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023-25.

It added that it wanted to make suppliers aware of preparations for a return in such demand.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury said: “The aviation sector is beginning to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

"The message to our supplier community provides visibility to the entire industrial ecosystem to secure the necessary capabilities and be ready when market conditions call for it."

Spirit AeroSystems had said it expected to keep losing money on its A220 work until production was increased to 100 a year — a target that would be surpassed if Airbus makes 14 a month by 2025.

A spokeswoman said it doesn’t comment on its own production rates or customers.