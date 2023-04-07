Tanaiste Micheal Martin calls for NI Executive to be formed ‘without delay’

Tanaiste and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin has called for a Northern Ireland Executive to be formed “without delay” as he addressed a business event in Belfast.

Mr Martin said that as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaches, it remained the foundation for building a “thriving future or Northern Ireland, the island of Ireland and across these islands”.

The former Taoiseach was addressing 450 businesspeople at the annual president’s lunch of the Belfast Chamber in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

He said he believed Northern Ireland was at the start of a new chapter but that a return to local government was required.

“It is incontrovertible that the people of Northern Ireland are best served by their elected representatives returning to the Assembly, forming an Executive and operating fully the North South Ministerial Council. This should happen without delay.”

He said US President Joe Biden’s visit to both sides of the border next week was “hugely welcome”.

And he thanked NI business people for their role in the implementation of the NI Protocol, the controversial post-Brexit trading agreement which has kept an open border on the island of Ireland.

However, it has introduced trading frictions between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, leading to the DUP’s boycott of power sharing.

However, Mr Martin said the voice of business throughout had been “consistent and constructive” and that they had established trust.

He called the Windsor Framework, which has been agreed between the UK and EU to replace the protocol, a “comprehensive response to the real life, practical concerns raised by businesses and people in Northern Ireland”.

“Most importantly, however, the Framework is an opportunity for Northern Ireland.

“Your message, supported by other stakeholders in civic society, by political representatives, by consumers, was clear and consistent. Northern Ireland needs stability and certainty.

“The Windsor Framework provides this. It will allow Northern Ireland business to continue to access the EU Single Market.

“It protects Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market, ensuring that the same food and medicines will be available here in Belfast as in Birmingham.

“And it gives Northern Ireland’s political representatives and stakeholders a greater say in how the arrangements will apply in the future.

“This unique access to both markets is a massive opportunity - to attract investment, create jobs, provide stability and grow the economy. I believe this opportunity needs to be firmly grasped.

“Now that the Framework has been formally adopted by the EU and the UK, it is important that it is implemented in good faith and can start delivering for people in Northern Ireland.

“The endorsement of the Windsor Framework should provide momentum towards early restoration of all institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Belfast Chamber president Alana Coyle told the audience that a restored Executive is essential for NI’s future economic success.

She said: “Recent political events and the upcoming presidential visit have once again thrust this tiny corner of the world into the international spotlight.

"We have been reminded that we may be small, but we are perfectly positioned. We are located on the edge of Europe, but we are still very much at the centre of things. And that helps us remember that looking beyond Belfast to markets outside of Northern Ireland will be at the centre of Belfast’s future economic success.”

And she said that investors were likely to “scratch their heads” when they see that the missing ingredient in Belfast is a government making decisions and generating stability.

Matthew Howse, dispute resolution and litigation partner at law firm Eversheds Sutherland Belfast, which was supporting the event, added:” As the largest and most established international law firm on the island of Ireland, we were encouraged to hear the positive remarks from Tánaiste Micheál Martin as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and how we can work together on all-island basis to harness the full potential of the Northern Irish economy."