Taste of success: Whisky creators raise a glass

A new single malt whiskey from the home of Shortcross Gin has been named best new Irish whiskey at the Irish Whiskey Awards.

Founders David and Fiona Boyd-Armstrong announced plans to expand into whiskey in 2015, three years after setting out as a specialist gin distillery.

The creation of Shortcross Single Malt Whiskey follows an investment of £1.5m at their Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar.

Mr Boyd-Armstrong said: “We have been working on bringing the first new release of whiskey from a Northern Ireland distillery in over 100 years since we casked our first barrels almost seven years ago, and to be awarded this top accolade by our peers, just before our first release goes on sale, is fitting timing. Fiona and I have invested so much time, effort and funds into the creation of our whiskey distillery and to see our first bottles go on sale in a matter of weeks is just incredible.”

The distillery made 700 bottles of Shortcross Whiskey available to reserve on its website.