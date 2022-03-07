Tax break: HMRC to look kindly on late filing appeals

Returns: Impact of Covid will be considered in appeals by those who missed deadline to file their tax forms. Credit: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

After allowing a month’s grace to file self assessment returns, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs has announced it will now look kindly on appeals for those who did not manage to meet the later deadline.

The Covid pandemic will be considered a valid excuse in any appeal for failing to file by the later date.

And agents and accountants will be able to send bulk appeals against late penalties for returns filed after February 28.

“The department recognises the pressure faced this year means that some individuals, businesses and their agents have experienced difficulties in meeting their filing obligations,” HMRC said.

“As a result, Covid-19 may be accepted as a reasonable excuse for any appeals made against a late filing penalty for self assessment customers.”

Agents representing individuals and businesses who have not been able to file by February 28 due to Covid will be able to complete a bulk appeals form.

This relates for appeals made against 2020/21 late filing penalties for self assessment customers, between March 9 and and May 6.

Agents can use the bulk appeals process, which will be available on gov.uk, to record details of their clients’ appeals.

Once completed, the form should be posted to the following address: Bulk Agent Appeals, HM Revenue and Customs, BX9 1ZH.

Bulk appeals can only be done via post.

Individual appeals can still be completed via gov.uk or by post.

This service is only for those claims that include a Covid-19 reasonable excuse.

“HMRC reserves the right to carry out random checks to ensure the validity of the data or to seek further clarification as to the exact nature of the Covid-19-related reasonable excuse,” the department added.

Agents are advised the bulk appeals form can only be used for a maximum of 25 clients.

If there are more, a separate appeals form must be sent.