Tayto Group reports £0.6m loss as costs soar

Paul Moore, Tayto Group and Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local. Tayto Group announced a new supply deal with Asda in September

Crisps and snacks company Tayto Group, which was founded in Co Armagh, has reported a pre-tax loss of £0.6m in its latest accounts.

The annual report and financial statements for the year ending July 2 2022 revealed Tayto Group’s revenue had risen by 11% to £206.6m.

It supplies crisps and snacks to retailers and supermarkets, announcing a new supply deal with Asda in Scotland last year, and also has a vending machine business.

As well as Tayto, brands include Golden Wonder, Mr Porky, REAL Crisps, The Real Pork Crackling Company and Midland Snacks.

While the family-owned company retains its historic Tayto Castle factory in Tandragee, its registered office is now in Corby in England following a series of acquisitions.

Its pre-tax loss of £0.6m was halved on a loss of £1.3m the year before.

The loss after taxation was £1.2m, below the previous year’s after-taxation loss of £3m.

The company was hit by rising costs, with the cost of sales increasing by nearly £20m from £143.8m to £164m.

There was a slight fall in employee numbers from 1,335 to 1,320 with staff costs reaching £40.2m.

Emoluments for its four directors amounted to £2.2m, up from £2m a year earlier. The highest-paid director received £828,000. Staff costs reached £40.2m.

In a strategic report accompanying the accounts, the business said the crisps and snacks market was challenging with significant competition in the retail sector and continued pressure on consumers due to the cost of living crisis.

It said that a significant proportion of the group’s cost was attributable to raw material ingredients, which can be affected by global supply and demand and weather.

And like other manufacturers in the sector, it had seen “unprecedented price inflation across all inputs, affected by global supply and demand post-pandemic, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and a shortage of skilled labour”.

However, it closely monitored prices of raw materials by taking advice from expert commodity traders and managed price risks through forward contracts or buying at spot prices, depending on what was appropriate.

In September, it announced a deal with supermarket chain Asda to list three additional lines of crisps, including two new products, in 50 of the retailer’s stores across Scotland.

It has been supplying Asda for over 20 years.