Tayto reveals loss on revenue drop after ‘particularly challenging’ year

The Tandragee-headquartered company, which also owns the Golden Wonder brand, reported the loss on revenue of £188m, down from £207m the previous year. One year earlier, it had reported pre-tax profits of £1.5m.

While the pandemic and Brexit challenged the company in the year to near the end of June 2021, it now faces supply issues following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The company did not immediately comment today on what impact the Ukraine crisis will have on its supply chain. In its accounts for the year to June 26, 2021, the company did note how the pandemic has been challenging.

“In the face of logistical and operational challenges as a result of the pandemic, the business reviewed its supply chain resilience and has been able to ensure continued supply of raw materials for its manufacturing facilities and maintain deliveries to customers," said the company, founded here by the Hutchinson family and still privately-owned.

In their report, the directors described the impact of the pandemic on food service as “particularly challenging”. As part of its business plan going forward, the company suspended all non-essential costs and reduced capital expenditure.

Following Brexit, Tayto changed its procedures for the importation of raw materials from outside the UK and delivery to EU customers.

“The new trading arrangements are now embedded in the group’s operating procedures, and as such Brexit is no longer considered a stand alone risk," the company said.

The company received £960,000 in the 12 months to the end of June 2021 to cover the furlough of employees. It received £558,000 in the first months of the pandemic.

Tayto employed an average of 1,335 people over the year, down from 1,498 in the 12 months to June 2020.

The supply of cooking oil is causing issues for food producers, with Britain’s largest cooking oil bottler Edible Oils saying last week it is “running out” of sunflower oil and only has a few weeks of supply left. The firm is looking to source other oils.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "So obviously, with everything going on out there, we physically can't get sunflower to be coming out of the country.

“From a UK consumer perspective, sunflower oil is the biggest oil. It's used more than anything else. It's a fast-moving situation. We're still trying to see if we can get some more but it's looking very tight.

"At the moment, Ukrainian farmers should be sowing the seeds now for the harvest in October and November. Clearly that's not going to happen… we're probably going to miss the season so we could be impacted for 12-18 months."

Some European countries have started rationing the sale of sunflower oil in supermarkets, with Spain only allowing five litres to be bought per customer.