Tea-time for Suki as it launches new £0.5m factory

Northern Ireland loose leaf tea company Suki Tea has invested £0.5m in a new headquarters and factory in Lisburn.

The company, which was set up 18 years ago, said its purpose-built ‘tea factory’ had doubled its manufacturing and warehousing, boosting distribution and allowing for expansion into 30 countries.

And the new factory, powered by 100% renewable energy sources, has allowed the business to reduce emissions and help it on its goal to reach net zero carbon.

Co-founder Annie Irwin said: “In 2019, we set ourselves a number of environmental targets and we’re thrilled to say that moving to our new tea factory this spring has brought us another step closer to achieving these, by eliminating our Scope 2 emissions seven years ahead of schedule.

“The new move is an important step in our commitment to sustainability and the environment, and we are proud to be leading the way in the tea industry.”

Annie and her friend Oscar Woolley set up the business in 2005. It has since grown into a major loose leaf tea brand supplying thousands of hotels, cafes and delis across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

The company said the new factory would enable it to increase production more than six-fold over the next 10 years, which would create employment in many areas of the business.

Mr Woolley said: “As we celebrate our 18th year in business, this new premises is a fantastic opportunity for Suki to continue to grow.

"Moving from three business units to one purpose-built factory allows us to make our production processes and logistics more efficient, expand our product offering and create new jobs.

“Our mission has always been to create a community of loose-leaf tea drinkers across the globe, and we’re pleased that with continued investment into our facilities, our equipment and our team, we can remain at the forefront of the loose-leaf tea industry in the UK, Ireland and around the world.”