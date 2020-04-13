Teamwork gives customers payment breaks in a bid to beat lockdown

Teamwork, an Irish project management software firm with offices in Belfast, has provided over 200 customers with payment breaks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Coppinger, chief executive of the Cork-based company, said many of his clients had been contacting him worried about the impact Covid-19 would have on their businesses.

The company has 28 staff in Belfast among a total workforce of 260. It had revenues of nearly €19m in 2018. Clients include Netflix, Paypal and Spotify.

Mr Coppinger said: "We have 20,000 customers, and some of them are struggling.

"We are doing everything we can to stay true to our values and be the good guys and help them where we can.

"We would rather keep a customer and help them. Over time that will build loyalty and they will stick with us."

Mr Coppinger said the company would "feel the pinch" due to the move as it would likely affect revenues this year. However, he said providing the payment breaks had been well received by several clients and Teamwork's staff.

Speaking to Belfast Telegraph sister publication the Sunday Independent, Mr Coppinger said: "That really is showing to our staff that we are the good guys, standing by our customers.

"When we get through these tough times, that is what the staff and customers will remember."

While staff members get acquainted with their new in-home working arrangements, Mr Coppinger has set about developing a plan that he hopes will propel Teamwork to the next level. He is preparing to launch a new consolidated product.

Called Teamwork One, the product will include the full suite of Teamwork's business enhancement tools, including the Teamwork project management tool, the Desk customer communication offer, the Spaces content collaboration product and the CRM customer lead organiser.

Currently, clients have to purchase each product individually, but Teamwork One enables all the tools to automatically work together.

With Teamwork's latest business plan the focus, Mr Coppinger admits not everything will be plain sailing.

The coronavirus pandemic has also put Teamwork's North American expansion on ice, with Mr Coppinger saying the business is going to wait and see how long the pandemic plays out in the US. He and his wife were set to move there for two months to work on the plan, but that too has gone out the window.