Tech company GoReport wins new investment for property industry solutions

Northern Ireland tech company GoReport is set for further expansion after receiving new investment from ScaleUp Capital.

GoReport technology is used in the property industry to help surveyors digitise their inspecting, reporting and analysis process, making their work more efficient.

ScaleUp Capital has invested into GoReport to fuel its next phase of growth, including product development to enable further growth into core markets.

Existing investors Co Fund NI, which is managed by Clarendon Fund Managers, Crescent Capital and some private investors, have sold their stakes and exited the business.

GoReport chief executive Gavin O’Neill said it was “delighted to become part of the dynamic ScaleUp Capital portfolio”.

"In delivering a tremendous product alongside exceptional customer service, GoReport has built an outstanding reputation and a base of impressive clients.

“Our success so far has been made possible through the support of our investor community. As we continue to move forward, ScaleUp’s position and expertise will undoubtedly support and assist us as we look to build on our growth and reputation and offer even more exciting solutions tailored for our target markets.”

David Sparrow, investment director from ScaleUp Capital, said the business offered a product fit “in a compelling sweet-spot”.

He said the platform’s strong foothold in its market “presents an exciting opportunity for continued growth”.

Jim Curran from Clarendon Fund Managers said it had backed the company in five separate funding rounds alongside private investors in the early stages of its development.

"We are pleased that the company is well positioned to go from strength to strength with the support of ScaleUp Capital.”

ScaleUp Capital is a specialist scale-up investor, investing in and supporting established growth companies with between £1m-10m of revenue.