Tech firm creates 18 new posts

Invest NI has offered £347,601 of support towards the creation of the jobs

Nearly 20 new roles have been created at Belfast firm, Datactics, after it pumped £2.3m into its business.

The jobs include AI developer posts, support engineers and sales and management positions. Five of the roles are already in place.

Datactics, a Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) spinout business, will use the £2.3m funding to support its research and development and growth as the demand for artificial intelligent grows.

Economic development agency Invest NI has offered £347,601 of support towards the creation of the jobs.

Datactics provides data solutions to the financial services sector and central government using its own Datactics Data Quality platform.

Company CEO Stuart Harvey said: “We’ve seen increasing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across the Fintech and Regtech sectors.

“We’re using this £2.3m investment to take advantage of this growth opportunity which will help us to increase our visibility on the global stage by expanding our team, innovating and driving export growth.

“Invest NI’s ongoing support has been fundamental in helping us get to where we are today.”