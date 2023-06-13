Tech giants no longer most desirable workplace for young jobseekers

Tech giants are losing popularity among young job seekers, according to new research.

The Most Attractive Employers Index, published by Universum, revealed that interest in positions at banking, manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies has risen in recent months.

The survey of over 8,000 third-level students in Ireland also revealed the knock-on effects of mass layoffs by tech companies in recent months as big tech companies were no longer viewed as the most desirable places to work.

For those studying business and economics, Google and Apple did retain their positions at the top of the index.

However, Amazon dropped four places to 11th in the ranking, while Meta plummeted 11 places, placing 19th.

KPMG was third, while PwC took fourth position. Banking proved popular among this cohort, with JP Morgan in sixth and Goldman Sachs rounding out the top 10.

“In 2023, it looks like headlines around job losses at major tech companies, many of whom have their European headquarters here in Ireland, have begun to impact on student preferences,” Universum UK and Ireland business director Steve Ward said.

“We’re seeing business and economics students return in greater numbers to their traditional homes in auditing and accounting. Banking institutions have also enjoyed a resurgence in popularity.”

For engineering students, Intel ranked first, closely followed by Pfizer.

Google dropped into third position for aspiring engineers. Microsoft, which had placed third in 2022’s index, dropped to seventh place.

“Tech multinationals have also lost some ground among engineering students this year, while manufacturing, construction and pharmaceutical companies have all moved up the ranks,” Mr Ward added, pointing to Boston Scientific and Jacobs Engineering.

Natural science students were most interested in working at Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, according to the research.

IT students stayed loyal to the big tech companies, with Google, Apple and Microsoft the most desirable work places. However, Microsoft and Amazon both dropped one position each in the preferences of this cohort. Chinese firm TikTok joined this year’s list.

“We are seeing some interesting movement towards SMEs, which suggests that smaller, local companies are playing a role in helping to pick up surplus [IT] talent,” Mr Ward said.

New entrants to the index this year included popular video sharing platform TikTok, as well as Bus Eireann and software company Workday.