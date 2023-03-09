Tech hub Catalyst installs 30 electric vehicle charging points

Jenna White, management accountant at Catalyst, uses the new EV charger on her electric car at Catalyst in Belfast

Tech hub Catalyst has invested over £0.4m in the installation of 30 electric vehicle (EV) charging points at its sites in Belfast and Londonderry.

The company has also installed solar panels at its innovation centre in Belfast, which it said allowed it to cut its purchase of external energy by 10%.

Catalyst said its goal is to achieve carbon net zero by 2040.

There have been 24 charge points installed at Catalyst’s Belfast campus in Titanic Quarter and six in the Derry site. Across Belfast, there are 36 other charging points.

Mervyn Watley, director of property and community at Catalyst, said: “At Catalyst, we are committed to driving change to address environmental challenges.

“Climate change is an issue that we all need to take seriously and so we will do everything we can to achieve net zero.

“The installation of the EV car charging points on our sites is a great advancement in our journey to net zero. We understand that with the low number of EV charging points currently in Belfast, some people may have been reluctant to make the move to electric vehicles.

"We hope that by making electric car charging more accessible to the community, we will encourage people to make the switch to a cleaner alternative to gas or diesel vehicles.”