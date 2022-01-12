Technology firm with base in Belfast named one of the UK’s best employers

An IT company based in Belfast has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK.

Kainos plc is the only Northern Ireland company to make the list of the UK’s Best Places to Work list, which is compiled by jobs website Glassdoor.

At number 38 on the list, Kainos is given a score of 4.3 out of a maximum 5. Feedback on Glassdoor includes the observation “great technology company, small enough to feel at home, large enough to do great work”.

Kainos, which is led by chief executive Brendan Mooney, has 2,400 employees and had revenues of £142.3m in the first half of this year. It has offices across the globe, but still has its main base in south Belfast.

The winning companies in its Employees’ Choice Awards are chosen on the basis of reviews left by the employees on the Glassdoor website.

A spokeswoman for Glassdoor said: “More than two million companies have a profile on Glassdoor and the Northern Ireland winner was chosen from hundreds of thousands of eligible employers.”

Employees provide feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Winners are ranked on their overall rating during the past year.

Glassdoor chief executive Christian Sutherland-Wong said: “The world of work is rapidly evolving, fuelled by the pandemic and now millions of workers re-evaluating their expectations of employers.”

He added: “This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first.

Tech companies like Kainos dominate the top 50, accounting for 19 companies altogether including seven in the top 10.

The top-rated company UK-wide is ServiceNow, a US-based software business. AND Digital, Salesforce, Immediate Media Company and Abcam completed the top five, in that order.