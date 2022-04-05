Tennent’s NI boss departs from top role after 12 years

Tributes paid to Tom McCusker as accounts show the impact of Covid-19 on drinks giant

One of the best-known bosses in Northern Ireland’s drinks industry has stepped down from his role at the head of C&C Group Ireland, Business Telegraph can reveal.

Tom McCusker has led C&C Group subsidiary Tennent’s NI since 2010, when it was formed from a merger of C&C Northern Ireland, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (ABI) and Quinn’s Rehill McKeown,

According to Companies House, Mr McCusker resigned as a director of Tennent’s NI on Friday.

The company confirmed Mr McCusker’s departure as Tennent’s NI published accounts for the year ending February 2021.

Tennent’s NI, which is behind the manufacturing and distribution of Tennent’s, Heverlee, Clonmel and Magners Irish Cider, saw its sales drop by almost 50% to £33.2m over a year which included extensive lockdowns of the drinks industry.

That was down from £58.7m a year earlier.

David Forde, the chief executive of C&C Group Ireland, paid tribute to Mr McCusker.

“Tom has had a stellar career in our company and has contributed to significant growth and reshaping of the business throughout his tenure as managing director of C&C Group Ireland.

“Key transformative, highlights include the successful acquisition and integration of the Gleeson’s Wholesale Company into Bulmers Ireland, as well as the successful partnership agreement realised with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“More recently, Tom navigated the Covid-19 pandemic with care and sensitivity, during a tremendously challenging period for all our colleagues, customers and business partners.

Tom leaves Bulmers Ireland and Tennent’s NI in a position of strength, with a strong leadership team and colleagues who are committed to the future growth and development of our company.”

The company said staff at the firm, which is based in Hillsborough, also decreased from 93 to 70 over the year to February 2021. Pre-tax profits went from £6.6m to a loss of £1.8m.

The report revealed the company paid out £335,000 in redundancy costs to employees who departed.

It was reported in March last year that Tennent’s parent group, C&C, had cut more than 30 jobs across its all-Ireland workforce. It said most of those reductions came through voluntary redundancies.

At the time, Mr McCusker described the move as a “challenging” and “difficult”.

He will be replaced by David Whelan, commercial director for C&C Group Ireland, on an interim basis until a new managing director for Ireland is appointed.

In the company report for the year to February 2021, the company attributed all losses at the business during the financial period to the pandemic and the closure of the hospitality sector.

In its financial statement it said: “The directors believe that the level of activity will increase with the reopening of the hospitality sector post lockdown.”

In the parent company’s most recent financial results, for the six months ended August 31, 2021, C&C Group plc said its net revenue increased 65% to €657.3m “reflecting the progressive reopening of the hospitality sector during the latter months of the first half.”

It said :“In line with the easing of on-trade restrictions, the Group returned to profitability from June onwards.”

The group’s next results are results for the year ended 28 February 2022 will be issued in May, which will provide detail on performance for last year, the company has said.