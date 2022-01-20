Tesco launches its first electric car charging points at Craigavon store

The company said the four charging points at Tesco Extra in Craigavon had already powered over 4,810 ‘free green miles’ since they opened in mid-December.

And Tesco added that it aims to install points in up to 10 stores around Northern Ireland this year. It has around 50 stores around the province in total, including its smaller-format shops.

Figures suggest that registrations of electric cars here have more than doubled in the last few years.

Tesco is the first major supermarket to embark on a roll-out of charging points in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Cochrane, Tesco store director in Northern Ireland, said: “More of our customers are switching to electric vehicles so I’m delighted that they will be able to top up the charge in their cars at our stores.

"We want to help our customers live more sustainable lives and giving them the opportunity to top up their electric vehicles for free while they shop is a little help to make this easier.

"I look forward to many more using these charging points as we roll them out across Northern Ireland.”

Tesco is working on the installation with charging point specialist Pod Point.

Its chief executive Erik Fairbairn said: “The partnership has made a massive contribution to charging infrastructure in the UK and we’re thrilled to have entered Northern Ireland with the first of many charging points in Tesco stores in the region.

“Reaching nearly 5,000 electric miles in just four weeks is testament to the rising demand for EVs as more and more people realise the benefits of electric driving. We look forward to powering up even more Northern Ireland Tesco stores as we push ahead with our roll out.”

Sarah Cox, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “Living with an EV is easier when you can charge without having to go out of your way to plug in.

“What’s more, these chargers — which provide free green energy — are open to all electric vehicles, not just Volkswagens.”

Tesco said it would release details on the other stores which will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points in due course.

It estimates that the average electric car owner will be able to get around 22.5 miles of free charge while plugging in for a weekly shop taking 50 minutes.