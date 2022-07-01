Tesco stores in Northern Ireland yet to face impact of Heinz and retailer dispute over rising prices

Tesco stores in Northern Ireland have yet to face the brunt of the retailer’s ongoing dispute with food manufacturer Heinz.

A visit to several of its stores yesterday afternoon revealed stocked shelves filled with Heinz products, including baked beans, ketchup and spaghetti hoops.

However, that may not last long, as the dispute continues to wage between the brand and the retailer, which centres around the price of the goods.

Tesco said it wishes to ensure it can provide its customers with a reasonable price for products by Heinz, which is owned by American company Kraft Heinz.

But Heinz has pointed to rising costs involved in the creation of its products and therefore this has been reflected in price increases.

Currently, Heinz Beanz Snap Pots — a four-pack of microwavable baked beans — is out of stock on Tesco.com, as is Heinz’s squeezy ketchup, a four-pack of its tomato soup and its tinned ravioli.

But there was no sign of the dispute heading to Northern Ireland’s Tesco stores just yet, as the Cityside, Belfast city centre and Newtownabbey locations all had extensive amounts of Heinz products on their shelves.

One shopper, who said they had heard about the potential shortage through the morning news, said she wasn’t too concerned as she “prefers Asda anyway”.

“I always buy [Heinz] beans, but I’ll be OK if I can’t get them, because I’ll just head to Asda anyway. Hopefully, they’ll not be affected by all this,” she said.

Another shopper said that, while he hadn’t noticed a difference in Heinz prices in his local Tesco, the brand’s prices in smaller chains were “astronomical.”

“I went to pick up a multipack of their beans the other day and I think it was nearly a fiver. Everything is just so expensive these days,” he said.

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz said they were working closely with Tesco to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“In today’s challenging economic environment — with commodity and production costs rising — many consumers are working within tight budgets.

“We always look at how we can provide value through price, size and packs so consumers can enjoy the products they love and trust at a price point that works within their budgets, without compromising on quality.

“We are confident of a positive resolution with Tesco.”

Tesco said: “We’re laser-focused on keeping the cost of the weekly shop in check. With household budgets under increasing pressure, now, more than ever, we have a responsibility to ensure customers get the best possible value, and we will not pass on unjustifiable price increases to our customers.

“We’re sorry that this means some products aren’t available right now, but we have plenty of alternatives to choose from and we hope to have this issue resolved soon.”